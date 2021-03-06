There’s the Derby d’Italia between Inter and Juventus, the El Clásico which pits fierce rivals Real Madrid against Barcelona, and the Der Klassiker in Germany, with Bayern Munich taking on Borussia Dortmund.

Another chapter of the Der Klassiker will unfold on Saturday, March 6 at the Allianz Arena, when the two German giants meet for the 24th round of the Bundesliga.

The German champions have, on paper, the upper hand. Bayern Munich are on top of the standings with 52 points, and are coming from an easy 5-1 victory over Koln – apart from the three points, the good news was that Serge Gnabry scored a brace on his return from injury. For their clash against Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Muller will be back from quarantine.

Of course, for Bayern Munich, the man to watch is Robert Lewandowski, who this season has already netted 28 goals in the German top flight. The 32-year-old striker will be looking to increase his tally on Saturday – and the chances are that with such firing power, Bayern Munich will hit first. Meridianbet has Bayern Munich scoring first at 1.55 while Borussia Dortmund scoring first is at 2.55.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are down in fifth place, with 39 points. Edin Terzic’s men are coming from an easy victory against struggling Arminia Bielefeld – but on Saturday, their opponent will be much stronger, as the last Der Klassiker showed, when Bayern Munich beat them 3-2 away at Signal Iduna Park.

True, Erling Haaland is always a threat, as shown by his tally of 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season. But Bayern Munich always play at their best in the big clashes. And they are in great form, having suffered just one defeat – a surprise loss of 2-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt – in 11 matches. Moreover, they are unbeaten at the Allianz Arena in 12 months – and are on a run of four straight victories in head-to-head clashes.

Meridianbet is quoting a Bayern Munich victory at 1.70 and an away victory for Borussia Dortmund at 4.80 – a draw is at 4.10.

