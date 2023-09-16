Italy’s Milan giants face off in Saturday’s local derby which pits Serie A’s form teams against one another in a match which will give an early indication of their title credentials.

The San Siro will host a rematch of last season’s Champions League semi-final, a fixture that promises similar fireworks to the two blockbuster clashes in May which went Inter's way.

Inter and AC Milan are locked on nine points at the top of the table after perfect starts from both in which summer signings have made an immediate impact.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter have scored eight times without conceding in their opening three matches thanks to a strike partnership between Lautaro Martinez and new arrival Marcus Thuram which has brought seven goals.

