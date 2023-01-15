Big football derbies are strange, unpredictable beasts.

The intense local rivalry between teams from the same area creates an electric atmosphere as opposing supporters battle it out with songs highlighting their love of one side and hatred of the other. The adrenaline pouring from the stands can, and often does, drive one or both teams on to perform at a level they didn’t know they could reach, well beyond the sum of their individual parts.

But it can also have the opposite effect, with players overwhelmed by the occasion and nervous of letting down the supporters, many of whom treat a local derby as the most important match of the year.

So, basically, it’s anyone’s guess what type of match will unfold.

Any given derby could well be an utter classic, with the occasion levelling out the skill difference and both sides throwing caution to the wind in search of geographical bragging rights. Or it could be the dullest game you see all season, with cautious, nervous players tiptoeing around each other and only the spicy banter between the fans enough to keep you awake.

There are plenty of big derbies in English football – Man United vs Man City, Liverpool vs Everton, Sunderland vs Newcastle United, to name but a few. And then, of course, there is Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United, many of which I have enjoyed (or endured) in person. But, in my mind, there is one of these quirky clashes in particular that must rank up there as the least likely to disappoint: the North London derby.

Over the years, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have produced some absolutely cracking games, with goals, heartache, drama and controversy rarely in short supply. The highest-scoring North London derby was a 5-4 classic in 2004 but there have been plenty of others where goals have flowed like the pre-match beers. For some unknown reason, this is a derby that likes to give.

What about that remarkable moment when Arsenal – in their invincible season – clinched the title at White Hart Lane? The Gunners raced into a two-goal lead before Spurs fought back to snatch a draw – but a point was all Arsenal needed to claim the crown.

Had that been the only time Arsenal rubbed Spurs’ noses in it on home turf it would have been painful. But, incredibly, they had already done exactly the same thing in 1971, scoring an 88th-minute winner to pip Leeds United to the title. That isn’t to say there haven’t been a few 0-0 draws over the years. Of course, there have. But even those seem more entertaining from a neutral perspective than an equivalent result in Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle or Sheffield.

And it just so happens, entirely coincidentally, that we have one of these very games on our hands today, when table-topping, on-fire Arsenal make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*.

Of course, having bigged up these North London derbies in such a grandiose manner, I suspect I have done just about enough to ensure today’s clash is an absolute snorefest. But, then again, with these two teams seemingly incapable of making their derbies boring, it could just as easily be another classic.

Of course, on paper, Arsenal are probably favourites. But, as I said earlier, the intensity of derbies is a magnificent leveller. In these scenarios, form is considerably less relevant than which team is better equipped to harness the passion and embrace the occasion.

Harry Kane may very well, as he has done countless times, decide to take matters into his own hands and drag Spurs to a memorable victory over their high-flying neighbours. Or it could be the young and vibrant Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has seemingly put together without anyone really noticing that sends out a huge statement of intent to the other teams chasing the title.

I know I was concerned I might have jinxed the whole thing but, in reality, I don’t think these two teams, in this particular scenario, know how to make things dull. It’s just not in their DNA.

So I’m predicting a high-scoring, end-to-end, thriller of a match. I am also predicting it will be Antonio Conte who comes out of the clash with a smile on his face while Arteta will be left hoping the result doesn’t dent the confidence of his fledgling challengers.

* How on earth are we still calling it the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? With Daniel Levy in charge I would have expected it to be the Vodafone Stadium or Durex Arena by now...

Marcus he’s worth it

In the past, I have made no secret of the fact that I have not been Marcus Rashford’s biggest fan. It’s not that I don’t think he is talented, more that he hasn’t properly dedicated himself to his football, allowing distractions to stunt his progress as a player.

It was almost like he had reached a peak in his development and wasn’t able to take that next step to fulfilling his true potential. Well, it would now appear he has broken through that barrier, hitting a rich vein of form at the World Cup and continuing that level of performance after returning to Manchester United.

He is, in fact, on course to make this his most successful season ever at Old Trafford, with 15 goals to his name already, triple what he managed in the whole of last season. And, I will be honest, while I am quite surprised it’s happened, I am equally pleased.

Erik ten Hag obviously believes in the striker and maybe it is that faith which has driven Rashford on. The player within him that I suspected would never get out has finally started to emerge.

And, while I have no love for Man United, there are some players who are so naturally likeable you can’t help but feel happy for them when they get things right.

Marcus is absolutely one of those.

