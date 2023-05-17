An 18th-century chapel tucked between residences in a quiet Lija street has been restored through a €60,000 investment and will be opened to the public after years of lying in a derelict state.

The chapel, on Mabel Strickland Street, is dedicated to St Catherine of Alexandria, but is known by three other names: il-kappella tal-Vitorja, the church of the nativity of the blessed virgin or tal-Belliegħa (whirlpool).

It is believed that many years ago, a farmer was swallowed by some sinkhole, or whirlpool, after insisting on work on the day of the Celebration of the Cross - hence the name given to the area and consequently, the chapel: tal-Belliegħa.

On Wednesday, Minister for National Heritage Owen Bonnici and Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli said the restoration of the chapel - under the guidance of the Restoration Directorate – only came about because of the local council’s flagging the need for it to be restored.

Bonnici said despite the chapel’s historical heritage, the public could not make use of the place because of the derelict state it was in. Following its restoration, which lasted 12 months, people will now be able to enjoy its architectural heritage.

Parish priest Fr Joe Cilia, present for the inauguration, said people will soon be able to attend liturgical events in the chapel.

The restoration of the chapel is one of 10 projects approved under the Local Councils Scheme 2020/21.

The chapel’s design is based on an octagonal plan. At the back, a narrow pathway leads to a garden while a small sacristy is also annexed to the back of the building. A staircase leads to a small bell cot.

The architect leading the works, Mark Azzopardi, told the media that the initial restoration works focused on damages to the lantern which had rendered the building unsafe. This involved supporting the lantern dome and replacing two of the pilasters of the lantern.

Repairs were also carried out on the dome and roof of the church and sacristy, while one of the lantern windows was replaced and others repaired. The façade was cleaned of biological growth, black crust and other superficial deposits.