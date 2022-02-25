DeMar DeRozan notched his eighth straight game with at least 35 points to power the Chicago Bulls to a 112-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday as the NBA returned to action after its All-Star break.
DeRozan scored 37 points and pulled down six rebounds, capping his night with the game-winner in Chicago’s sixth straight victory.
