DeMar DeRozan caught fire in the final quarter, using a calculated game plan to score a team-high 40 points as the Chicago Bulls seized control late to beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday.

The Bulls trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but then DeRozan busted loose, scoring 11 of his team’s next 13 points to give Chicago the lead.

DeRozan says he tried to remain calm throughout, especially in the third quarter when the Spurs outscored the Bulls 32-24.

