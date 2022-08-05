A positive result in the third qualifying round first leg and 90 minutes away from writing Maltese football history. All this sounds familiar to Hibernians.
A 96th-minute goal from Latvian side Riga FC had practically dashed Hibernians’ hopes of becoming the first Maltese club to make it to the play-off round of a UEFA club competition last summer.
This time around, Hibernians can redeem themselves against another Latvian side, this time in the form of FK RFS.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us