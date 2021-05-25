Architects, engineers, urban and town planners are being invited to take part in an urban design contest to propose ways in which Marsascala can be made more attractive to visitors.

The Marsascala Regeneration Design Contest, launched on Tuesday by the Malta Tourism Authority, is open to submissions until September 9.

The winning design will be given a contract of service to implement the project. No further details were provided.

In a statement announcing the plans, the tourism ministry said the competition was intended to attract ideas for different projects sparking urban regeneration of the picturesque village.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said priority had to be given to pedestrian zones and said the initiative was "another step towards our vision of Malta as a centre of tourism excellence."



MTA chief executive Johann Buttigieg said the project should benefit both visitors to Marsascala and stakeholders in the village.