Local design studio Hangar is celebrating its first 10 years of operation. Specialising in design and branding solutions for companies in tech, Hangar has grown to feature international juggernaut brands among its list of clients, with a portfolio valued upward of $50 billion.

“From day one, we sought to be a value-driven branding and design studio,” Clint Tabone, founder and creative director at Hangar, says.

“We believe that if something is worth doing, it’s worth doing right ‒ and it should last. That is why we look at design as an investment, since the longer our work lasts, the highest is its return on investment.”

The studio prides itself in walking in the shoes of its clients before engaging in a project.

“Probably, the process we engage in, is what sets us apart from our counterparts in the field. We make it a point to understand what motivates our clients, what their core values are, what keeps them up at night, and where they want to be.”

Our process is collaborative, iterative and driven by intent

Tabone notes that his team engages in meticulous research and observation to understand their clients’ business, challenges and opportunities, and then incorporate them in their creative process.

“Working with us, means working directly with the project lead ‒ the people who have the highest stake in the clients’ success, the greatest breadth and depth of experience, and a pragmatic business owner’s perspective. We don’t have a sales team or business development executives because our biggest selling tool is our work and our clients.

“Our process is collaborative, iterative and driven by intent. It’s called ‘The Design Method’. We hold various checkpoints during our process, presenting progress for review before each phase so we make sure that there are no surprises at the end.”

Though specialised in tech, Hangar’s clients operate in a number of sectors, including automotive, finance, payments, health tech, ed tech, AI, blockchain and fintech.

For more information, visit https://hangar.co/.