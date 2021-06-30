The results are in. Following an innovative experiment in human centred design, Ford has revealed the winning specification of the new Puma ST Gold Edition that will be available to order in limited numbers from later this year.

Ford fans cast almost 275,000 votes in a series of polls on the automaker’s Twitter and Instagram channels over the course of 10 days, choosing the colour combinations of elements including the model’s paint, decals and brake callipers – as well as deciding its name.

The results of each poll were collected from individual markets across Europe in addition to Ford of Europe’s central channels before being collated to reach an overall winner.

“To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we’ve moved to a forward-looking approach in co-creating the Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows just how enthusiastic our customers are – and that they have excellent taste,” said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe. “It’s all in the details, and with this special edition, our fans have configured a truly desirable product.”

The Puma ST Gold Edition will be powered by a 200 PS 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for 0‑100 km/h acceleration in 6.7 seconds. 1 Advanced, Sports Technologies include selectable Drive Modes including Sport, Track and Eco, as well as a unique-in-segment limited-slip differential option, patented force vectoring springs and unique suspension and steering specifications for exceptional cornering responses. Deliveries will commence towards the end of this year.

Ford and its Team Fordzilla esports team last year created the Team Fordzilla P1 concept using a similar approach, with collaboration between the company's designers and the gaming community.

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com