High-end womenswear brand Diane de Malherbe is about to open an exclusive pop-up boutique in Malta for a limited time only, where she will be showing her latest collection, the Caravage collection inspired by Malta.

French designer Diane de Malherbe designed for several big-name brands including Céline, Lanvin and Ralph & Russo before launching her own in 2018, now based between Paris and Malta. Each of the brand’s unique collections, which include ready-to-wear, evening wear and bridal dresses, combine de Malherbe’s taste for elegance and luxury, with natural elements, fine tailoring and historical sources. Often inspired by nature, art and literature, de Malherbe has opted to use Malta’s landscapes as well as the island’s cultural and artistic influences as inspiration for her latest collection, Caravage.

Diane de Malherbe

“I have loved Malta for years before moving here in 2018, and I have always been fascinated by the extraordinary history of the island,” de Malherbe says. “I knew I must dedicate to Malta my first collection designed here – Caravage – and use as my inspiration the island’s unique culture and architecture, the mineral and marine landscapes, and the works of artists such as Caravaggio or Turner who also depicted this mysterious island at the crossroads of Orient and Occident.”

The Caravage 2020 collection will be available to view at the pop-up boutique, which will be open for 10 days only. The shop will also feature pieces from de Malherbe’s first collection, Cocteau, which was inspired by the gardens of the Château de Courances in France, as well as by the poetic art of artist Jean Cocteau.

“I love dressing women at all stages of their lives, and to help them create a unique outfit for any occasion – even their wedding day,” de Malherbe says. “I have created bridal dresses since the start, and they are always the quintessence of my collections. They will be available in the pop-up boutique. Also, one of my specialities is bespoke bridal dresses made from luxury fabrics and that feature embroidery I develop exclusively for the bride in question.

“Each piece from our collections can be made to measure and in any colour,” de Malherbe adds. “Plus, we can also develop fully bespoke dresses, from a unique sketch, to the selection of specific fabrics and custom-made embroideries.”

The Diane de Malherbe pop-up boutique will be open at 55, Main Street, Sliema, from Thursday, October 22, to Sunday, November 1. Strict COVID measures will be in place. Opening times are from 10am-9pm. An exclusive 45-minute appointment may be booked online at www.dianedemalherbe.com booking. Guests can bring up to three friends or family members per appointment. For more info, visit www.dianedemalherbe.com.