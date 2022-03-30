FIFA on Wednesday launched the 2022 World Cup ball for the finals in Qatar, promising it would travel faster in the air than any ball in the history of the competition.

The ball made by Adidas is called Al Rihla, which means “the journey” in Arabic, and its design “is inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag of Qatar”, FIFA said in a statement.

Its designers said the ball would be “the fastest and most accurate FIFA World Cup ball to date”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.