Installing a new kitchen is a complex process, but JoinwellFxb − a leading provider of high-quality furniture and home solutions − will help guide customers through it. With years of experience and a team of expert designers, the company promises a seamless experience from start to finish.

Here are some tips to help customers navigate the kitchen installation process:

1. Start with a detailed room plan: accurately note all access points, window and door dimensions, non-90-degree walls, and any unique features of the room.

2. Provide key measurements: specify floor level, wall finishing, patterns, false ceilings, door jambs, wall angles, skirting, floor level and wall flatness.

3. Bring measurements and budget to the initial appointment: this will help the designers understand the space and work within the customer’s budget.

4. Work with experienced designers: JoinwellFxb’s designers will collaborate with customers on layout, design and material selection, ensuring the kitchen reflects their vision and preferences.

5. Choose kitchen tops and appliances: customers can select kitchen tops and appliances from JoinwellFxb or another source, ensuring they find the perfect fit for their new kitchen.

6. Place the order: once satisfied with the design and price, customers can place their order, securing the discounted price during the Kitchen and Dining Room Promotion.

7. Double-check measurements and provide electrical/plumbing plans: JoinwellFxb will verify the measurements at the customer’s home and provide detailed electrical and plumbing plans for a seamless installation process.

8. Timely delivery and installations: delivery typically takes three months from confirmation. If appliances or kitchen tops are ordered through JoinwellFxb, timely installations will be arranged by the experienced team.

9. Prepare the room for installation: the kitchen installation requires a finished room, including laid floors, plastered/painted walls, gypsum ceilings and completed electrical/plumbing points.

10. Experienced installers: JoinwellFxb’s skilled installers will assemble the kitchen, ensuring a high-quality and precise installation.

JoinwellFxb’s Kitchen and Dining Room Promotion is offering up to 30 per cent discounts on all kitchens. For more information and to schedule a personalised consultation, contact JoinwellFxb on 2278 2000 or e-mail info@joinwell.com.mt.