Newcomers San Ġwann extended their unbeaten run into seven games with a close 1-0 victory over Swieqi United on Sunday.

The Yellows, who now top the standings with four wins and three draws, did not look the strongest after 45 minutes, but Jean Paul Desira’s clan turned things around after the break and got their winner through an Owen Spiteri goal.

Desira told the Times of Malta that considering the stress coming with the condensed fixture list, his team had to take things slow.

“In the first half, we came out in our usual 4-2-3-1 formation and we tried to be calm due to the fact that the team was very tired,” the San Ġwann mentor said.

