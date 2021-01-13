San Ġwann cemented their place within the top four of the Challenge League on Sunday as they closed off their first-round commitments with a 3-0 victory over Fgura United at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

San Ġwann coach Jean Paul Desira sounded his enthusiasm towards the positive run of games they’ve had since their promotion from the formerly known Second Division, which now sees them solely occupying fourth place on 24 points before the start of the business end of the season.

“We’ve ended this round on 24 points and hopefully we can have another positive round like this so we can remain in the division for next season,” Desira told The Times of Malta.

Asked about how the team plans to maintain this good run, Desira admitted it’s a dilemma.

