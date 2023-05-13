Espanyol host Catalan derby rivals Barcelona on Sunday with a dual aim -- earning three vital points in the battle for survival and also delaying the visitors' La Liga title triumph.

Xavi Hernandez's side can win the league for the first time since 2019 if they emerge victorious at the RCDE stadium, an unthinkable proposition for home supporters.

The Catalans can also lift the title if both second place Atletico Madrid and third place Real Madrid fail to win their matches against Elche and Getafe respectively.

By contrast, Espanyol are fighting for their lives at the other end of the table, currently 19th and three points from safety with five games remaining.

