Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Tuesday he was hoping to play in the Euros next year despite his age, as his Swedish squad prepared for its first qualifier against Belgium.

Ibrahimovic, 41 is already set to break Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff’s age record in a Euro qualifier of 40 years and 90 days, set in 1983.

“I don’t think that far ahead, given what I have been through with injuries and such. If I feel good physically I am going to keep going,” the AC Milan veteran striker told reporters, when asked if he intended to play in Euro 2024 in Germany, should Sweden qualify.

Over the weekend, Ibrahimovic made history by becoming the oldest person to score a goal in Italy’s Serie A.

