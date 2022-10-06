Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv are forced to play all their European home matches away because of the war in their country — and the burden of constant travel and the absence of their fans is taking its toll.

After two matches in their Europa League group B, Ukraine’s most successful club are currently in last place without a single point.

After Benfica ended their hopes in the Champions League playoffs, Dynamo’s last-minute 2-1 defeat to Turkish club Fenerbahce in Istanbul last month was not viewed as a surprise.

