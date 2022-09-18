The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will only start in November but the tournament fever has already kicked in as hundreds of sticker enthusiasts eagerly put their hands on the iconic Panini sticker album – despite the inflation.

Malta launched the Qatar 2022 sticker book and stickers on August 31 and dozens of people were queuing up outside the Anastasi Panini outlet in Valletta, continuing a decades-long tradition which has not fallen victim to the digital age.

“We had several people waiting for us to open our outlet in Merchants Street, Valletta and many told us they took the day off from work so they can start their collection as they were looking forward to trade their doubles,” Luke Anastasi told Times of Malta.

The Qatar World Cup logo posted by Anastasi on Facebook.

“We had grandparents with their grandchildren, police officers, priests and even members of parliament buying them. Mothers buying stickers for their sons. One woman even told us that her son was busy with preparations for his wedding but he begged her to get the album on launch day.”

Meanwhile, some Gozitans caught the early fast ferry on launch day to be in line to grab the album and sticker box.

It is also a relief for enthusiasts who were forced not to meet in person for the Euro 2020 sticker edition as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The sole distributor of Panini stickers since 1970, Anastasi set up a pop-up shop at The Point in Sliema, offering another location for collectors to meet and exchange stickers.

Rising sticker prices

The official Panini Qatar 2022 sticker book made international headlines last week after it was revealed that inflation had also impacted the price: a five-sticker pack for the Qatar 2022 album are now being sold at €1.05. That is an increase of around 12.5 per cent since the Russia 2018 album, which had also seen a rise in price over the previous edition.

It has been calculated that, on average, a fan needs to buy 4,832 stickers to complete the album of 670 stickers, which would mean one would have to spend an average of about €1,100.

While locally, a packet of five stickers costs €1 and the album €2.50, Anastasi offers a box of 100 packets at €95, along with a free album. It is a far cry from the 12c a packet cost in the 1980s.

“Having been the local distributor for over 50 years, the price has changed with the times but our clients keep on increasing,” Anastasi said, adding that Malta had record sales of stickers per capita globally.

“When the new album was announced, we had hundreds of calls, e-mails and messages from clients waiting eagerly for the album to be released. I can’t tell you our sales figures yet but thousands of copies have been bought so far.”

When asked what it is that attracts enthusiasts of all ages to sticker collections, Anastasi boils it down to the nostalgic aspect.

He said the tradition has been passed down through generations and, for some, has become even more important than the actual football competition itself. He said many people also flock to the Facebook group to trade stickers and such meetings can even blossom into friendships.

“Many people have a memory of collecting stickers with their grandfather or father and they wish to keep this tradition going with their own children. A lot of my friends with a baby are looking forward to collecting the album with their child.”

Every album tells a story

Amadeus Cachia first started collecting stickers during the 1998 World Cup, aged eight. Twenty-four years later, he is still hooked.

Initially, he was just interested in ripping open sticker packets “and finding shiny stickers,” the 32-year-old told Times of Malta, with his parents filling in the album. He inherited the passion from his father, who has albums dating back to the 1986 Mexico World Cup.

Cachia, who also collects Euro Cup and Serie A Panini albums, has a different take on the rising price of collecting stickers.

“There was an increase in price in completing the album due to the fact that the number of stickers to be completed increased,” he explained.

He gave the example of the 1998 World Cup album having 561 stickers to collect, and this year’s edition has 670 stickers, an increase of more than 100.

“Personally I would say that the quality of the stickers and albums remained very similar throughout the years, with today’s stickers being just slightly of an inferior quality than the older ones.”

He said there is also the joy of meeting new people when trading stickers with them and overall the element of nostalgia.

“Albums keep alive past memories of players and teams- they say every photo has a story to tell- an album has as many stories as the number of stickers it contains.”