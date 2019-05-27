Qatar Airways recently expanded its European network by including Malta in its direct flight schedule to Doha. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker tells Laura Bonnici how these routes will boost connectivity across the region.

A lifetime passion for aviation has led to Akbar Al Baker becoming one of the world’s experts on the subject. In fact, combining this expertise with his ardent wish to serve the people of Qatar inspired him to lead the nation’s booming aviation industry as CEO of the national airline, Qatar Airways.

“Since childhood I have been hugely fascinated with aeroplanes,” he told The Sunday Times of Malta. “Once I graduated, the government offered me a role in Qatar’s Civil Aviation Directorate. From there I grew into the sector, serving the aviation industry in my country as a regulator, before starting my career with Qatar Airways in 1997 when I was appointed CEO.

Akbar Al Baker: “Malta is at the crossroads between east and west. And although it is a small country like mine, it has the huge task of serving everyone who lives in that region.”

“The opportunity to serve Qatar’s national airline is a service towards my country. I ensure that the confidence given to me by my government is well-placed, and I deliver what is expected of me to the people of Qatar.”

Born in Doha, Qatar, Mr Al Baker studied at a boarding school in the hills of Maharashtra, India, before later moving to Mumbai and graduating from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Today, he balances his role as Qatar Airways CEO with his position as the secretary-general of the Qatar National Tourism Council, while also being a member of the executive committee of the Arab Air Carriers Organisation, a member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association, and a non-executive director of Heathrow Airport Holdings.

He has also served as one of the lead developers for Hamad International Airport, which opened in 2014 – apart from being home to Qatar Airways, the airport services all inbound and outbound flights out of Doha.

Beyond the many global destinations that already enjoy Qatar Airways routes into and out of Hamad International Airport, the airline recently expanded its network even further, by adding a direct route between Doha and Malta.

“Malta is at the crossroads between east and west. And although it is a small country like mine, it has the huge task of serving everyone who lives in that region – one where we operate very strongly, including to the Far East and Australia,” he explained.

“We decided that we would be able to serve Qatar Airways customers in that area with the best travel experience – and the shortest travel time – by launching this direct route with Malta.”

The new route is now being served daily by an A320 aircraft, although this may be upgraded to the larger Boeing 787 Dreamliner if demand for the route is shown to be strong enough. Likewise, he explained that the airline’s current plan of seasonally reducing the number of routes from daily in summer to four times per week in winter may also change to year-round daily frequency, pending demand.

As well as opening up new, simpler and more efficient connectivity options for Qatar Airways’ customers to destinations across Africa, Asia and Australia, Mr Al Baker also foresees that the new route will benefit any Maltese living abroad, while promoting Malta as a destination in Qatar.

“Hamad International Airport in Doha is a global hub, so Maltese people who live abroad and wish to visit their homeland may now do so by transiting from Hamad International to their final destination,” he said.

“In addition, we want to promote Malta as a destination to the people of Qatar. They are a very adventurous people and they like to visit new places. Until now, Malta was a place that was really out of the way for them in Europe, even though Malta is part of Europe. So we decided to introduce this new and exciting European destination to our people.”

Maltese passengers may now book their journey between Doha and Malta, as well as search for any connecting flights, online through the new dedicated website www.qatarairways.com.