Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest participant Destiny Chukunyere has revealed a new outfit for next week's performance, after her first dress rehearsal dress caused an online stir.

In a Facebook post, the 18-year-old singer wrote: “Feeling comfortable in my own skin, again. Eurovision Song Contest rehearsal 2 here we come! It’s time to shine but it’s too early to sing."

It is not clear why the decision to change the outfit was taken and if there will be further changes.

The new silver dress was met with overall positive reactions from fans who wrote on her official Facebook wall.

On Sunday evening, she performed the first dress rehearsal of Je Me Casse, wearing a neon-pink tasseled outfit and matching knee-high boots. Her dancers were styled in the same pink look.

Her first outfit sparked a range of comments, from those who said it showed her confidence and matched the empowering message of the song, to others criticising it as tacky and unflattering.

Speaking at a press conference held after her performance, Destiny was asked why she likes her outfit choice, which was described as a ‘bold, Beyonce-like’ look.

“I feel confident in it and that is what matters. I look beautiful! I’m very happy with my look,” Destiny said. She explained that her song was all about women feeling confident in their own skin and knowing their worth.

Destiny has been at the top of bookmakers' Eurovision odds for months. The 18-year-old singer was originally due to represent Malta in the 2020 edition of the Europe-wide contest, but saw that dream shattered when the Eurovision was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destiny will sing in the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 18, with the hopes of performing at the final on Saturday, May 22.