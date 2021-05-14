Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest participant Destiny Chukunyere was honoured with a TV award on Thursday night, just before slipping down on the bookmakers' odds list.

She is now third favourite to win the contest according to betting sites.

Destiny was awarded the OUTMusic 2021 Award during an interview with Rotterdam-based LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv.

OUTtv said on Instagram that Destiny received 25 per cent of a record breaking 7,500 votes.

In a Facebook post, the 18-year-old singer wrote: “today was an amazing day for me. Went again on stage for rehearsal two and I was also presented the OUTtv award.

“This is a great award and I’m so honoured and grateful to follow the footsteps of previous award winners like Lena, Loreen, Emmelie de Forest, Man Zamerlow, Netta Brazilai and Duncan Lawrence,” she said.

Third place in bookmakers' Eurovision odds

Destiny has been consistently at the top of bookmakers' Eurovision odds for months.

However, on Friday she slipped to third place after Italy, as France continued to lead in first place.

Destiny will sing in the first semi-final on May 18, hoping to make it through to the final on May 22.

The 18-year-old was originally due to represent Malta in the 2020 edition of the Europe-wide contest, but saw that dream shattered when the Eurovision was cancelled because of the pandemic.

On Sunday evening, Destiny performed the first dress rehearsal of Je Me Casse, wearing a neon-pink tasseled outfit and matching knee-high boots. Her dancers were styled in the same pink look.

Her first outfit sparked a range of comments, from those who said it showed her confidence and matched the empowering message of the song, to others criticising it as tacky and unflattering.

On Thursday, Destiny revealed a new outfit during her second dress rehearsal, after her first outfit caused an online stir.