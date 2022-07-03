Malta’s commitments in the Women’s FIBA Small Countries Games come to an end on Sunday when they play Norway in a clash that decides which team will go home with the Silver medal (tip-off: 15.00). The Gold medal is all but secured for Cyprus, who face Andorra in their final game.

Malta missed the chance for the highest honour on Saturday with a 77-67 loss to leaders, and home team, Cyprus. Despite the score, Malta had kept the game to within close margins, and forward Ashleigh Van Vliet believes all of the players were there fighting for the team.

“I’m really proud of the team,” she told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta