Destiny Chukunyere, whose 2020 Eurovision Song Contest hopes were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic, will represent Malta during the 2021 edition of the international song competition.

The teenage singer, who earned her spot at Malta’s Eurovision entry by virtue of winning the last edition of X Factor Malta, announced on social media that she would be representing Malta next year.

“Thank you for your support and I promise that I will give it my all to make you proud,” the 17-year-old wrote.

Destiny will however have to find a new song to sing for the 2021 contest, as Eurovision organisers had said in March that 2020 song entries would not be permitted for next year’s contest.

Destiny was due to perform the song All My Love at this year’s contest. The track was produced by Bulgarian-Austrian music label Symphonics and was publicly unveiled on March 9, just two days after Malta registered its first COVID-19 cases.

One week later, Eurovision organisers said that this year’s contest would be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, leaving Destiny heartbroken.