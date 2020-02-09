Singer Destiny Chukunyere will represent Malta at this year's Eurovision Song Contest after winning the second edition of X Factor Malta on Saturday.

The teenage talent beat three other finalists to be crowned the people's favourite on a final night of the TV talent show staged live at the MFCC in Ta' Qali.

She was joined by fellow teenager Justine Shorfid in the final. Girl group Faith and Kyle made up the other two contestants on the final night, but were eliminated earlier on in the evening.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Adrian Delia were among the first to publicly congratulate her for her win.

Destiny, 17, already has considerable stage experience despite her young age.

In 2015 she represented Malta at the Junior Eurovision and stunned a nation by winning the contest, garnering a record score total in the process.

Two years later she competed in UK show Britain's Got Talent, making it to the semi-finals before being eliminated.

She will now represent Malta this coming May at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam and will hope to better the 20th place the nation achieved in the 2019 edition of the international song competition.