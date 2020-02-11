Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday he believes singer Destiny Chukunyere’s chances at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest are good.

Destiny will be heading to Rotterdam in May to participate in the popular contest after winning the second edition of X Factor Malta on Saturday.

Ahead of a meeting with the singer, her parents and her two siblings, Dr Abela said he admires the 17-year-old’s talent.

“We believe in the talents of young people. As a country, we should continue to promote such talent. It makes us very proud to see young people with so much enthusiasm,” Dr Abela said.

Destiny thanked the prime minister for his comments and nodded in agreement as he encouraged her to continue working on her singing career.

On Saturday, the teenager beat three other finalists to be crowned the people's favourite on a final night of the TV talent show staged live at the MFCC in Ta' Qali.

Destiny is not new to the Eurovision stage after having won the children’s version of the contest in 2015 with her catchy song Not My Soul, whose lyrics the then-12-year-old had written herself.

At the time she had said she hoped to one day represent Malta in the contest’s adult version.