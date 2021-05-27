Destiny Chukunyere's manager has questioned the motivation behind the "drama" over the Eurovision Song Contest spend, after concerns the budget could have been used to inflate Malta's odds with bookmakers.

Times of Malta revealed that an investigation is to be launched into whether taxpayers funds were used to place bets on the performer. More than €650,000 was spent on promoting the entry.

Howard Keith Debono questioned the focus on the "light-hearted TV show" and suggested it showed a lack of support for the 18-year-old singer.

“Now, while I agree in principle to question taxpayer's money, I strongly question the motivation behind all this drama, which honestly if I were Destiny I'll be saying to myself Jesus, do they have so little faith in me and our result and why we achieved it," he asked in a Facebook post.

“Is there nothing to our credit? But hey, now I'm equally eager to know if taxpayer’s money has been used in this regard & if that is the case there is no question it is unacceptable. However, if it's not the case... then a whole new level of shame will need to be addressed."

Other people within the music industry had a different reaction to the amount of money spent on the song contest.

Composer and music producer Roger Tirazona calculated other ways Malta could have invested the spent on promoting its Eurovision Song Contest entry.

According to Tirazona, who is not calling for Malta to pull out of the contest, €700,000 would have funded 10 concerts, three musicals or operas, 10 bachelor’s degrees at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, 10 Guildford School of Acting degrees, 28 Royal Academy of Dance degrees or the recording and publishing of 70 musical albums on Vinyl.

“But some people are at the forefront saying they are the defenders and paladins of Maltese artists,” he said on Facebook.

Singer-songwriter Corazon Mizzi also reacted to the Times of Malta article, saying the money could have gone towards teaching several children how to play a musical instrument.

The talented Chukunyere, who was set to make a strong showing in the competition, ranked seventh on Saturday.

Minister Carmelo Abela has ordered an audit of the spend after he received reports that part of the allocated budget for the 10-day event was used to place bets on the Maltese performer.