Some funeral directors are again contacting hospital patients’ relatives just hours after the death of loved ones, having obtained their personal data from third parties without permission.

The issue had already made the headlines in recent years, with a number of people charged in court over the matter.

It has now emerged that the problem persists, years after Times of Malta first reported it. The health authorities have confirmed the police are investigating a similar case that occurred recently.

In a separate case, the relatives of a British woman who passed away while on holiday in Malta last month were flabbergasted when, just hours after they received the call from Mater Dei Hospital that their mother had died, a funeral director was offering unsolicited services.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Pete Smith said he had just stepped off a plane hours after the death of his 86-year-old mother when he received a call from a funeral director.

He had arrived on the island to make arrangements following the death of his mother. But, he said, he had yet to give his number out to any funeral directors.

“I had no idea what was going on. My mother had passed away some 20 hours before and I still had to collect my luggage. Yet, somehow, someone was already calling me telling me he was at the hospital and he was told my mother had died,” Mr Smith told Times of Malta.

I hadn’t even been to the hospital yet and here was this man asking me if I required his services

Since his mother died while on holiday with his sister and neither of them had any other connections to Malta, Mr Smith is pointing the finger of blame at hospital staff.

He believes staff must have divulged his personal information, including his name and contact details, the moment his mother passed away. It was only the hospital that had access to such information, Mr Smith insisted.

He described how, still under shock, he told the funeral director that he did not require any such services, only for the director to then call his sister instead.

“I hadn’t even been to the hospital yet and here was this man asking me if I required his services. How did he get my details? He knew all my personal information,” Mr Smith said.

This was not the first time relatives of patients who died at one of the State hospitals have complained about their data being leaked to funeral directors.

Last year, two undertakers and a care worker were taken to court over a similar case. The two funeral directors were charged with bribing a hospital employee while the care worker was accused of leaking personal information. In 2017, Times of Malta reported that relatives who were still coming to terms with the death of their loved ones were being forced to deal with unscrupulous undertakers, who were quick to offer their unsolicited services.

Relatives of deceased hospital patients recounted similar experiences as those described by Mr Smith, saying they had received calls from “strangers” only moments after their loved ones had passed away.

In every case, no family member had ever given any funeral director their contact details, with many insisting such information could only have been supplied by hospital staff with access to personal data.

A spokeswoman for the Health Ministry said the hospital was not aware of Mr Smith’s case but it had recently been made aware of another case where a family was allegedly contacted immediately after their loved one died at Mater Dei Hospital.

“These allegations were passed on to the police and are actively being investigated,” she said.

“In fact, in the last few years court proceedings and judgments were started/delivered against individuals found to have acted improperly.

“One needs to underline the fact that concluded cases did not find any improper actions from Mater Dei Hospital and/or its employees.

“Mater Dei Hospital remains committed to tackle this decades-old problem with the cooperation of the relevant authorities and the seriousness it deserves,” the spokeswoman added.

On whether he would be taking the issue further, Mr Smith confirmed he would.

He said he did not want other people to go through what he had experienced, especially so close to the death of a relative.