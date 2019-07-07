The Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 will take the 27 cyclists through three incredibly beautiful Asian countries – Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Sponsored by Nestlé’s signature brand Nescafé 3in1 for two consecutive years, the challenge will take place between September 12-21. The cyclists and support team will fly from Malta on September 9 and land back on September 24.

This was announced by LifeCycle founder of 21 years Alan Curry during a press conference held at Nestlé head office in the presence of Minister for Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Chris Cardona, Nestlé country manager Giuliana Isolani, and Nestlé marketing and corporate communications manager Alfred Borg.

“Simply called Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge owing to the three South East Asian countries we are visiting; the cyclists will travel almost 2,000km in 10 days,” said Curry. “The landscape in Vietnam is of rich vegetation and long climbs while in Laos and Cambodia we will see long distances through remote villages, following the Mekong Delta. The finish is at one of the world’s greatest wonders, the iconic Angkor Wat. The temperature is expected to be 30 degrees plus, with humidity levels over 90 per cent. Sleeping will be in tents. When we use the word ‘challenge’, we really mean daring and certainly not for the faint-hearted.”

Isolani presented Nescafé 3in1 contribution, a cheque of €35,000, with €25,000 of this amount going towards a new research programme in kidney disease at the University of Malta, and €10,000 towards Renal Unit Support Health Hub (R.U.S.H.).

Isolani said: “Being associated with such a dynamic organisation, we appreciate not only the balance in life through sports, but also the contribution which sports can give to society and especially those in need. We, at Nestlé, are fully convinced of the supporting role that our most loved coffee brand by the Maltese population, Nescafé, could have in achieving goals for a good cause. May this be only the start of a long journey together.”

LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, the only NGO that raises money to support patients suffering from kidney failure, covers three principle areas: awareness, treatment and research. To achieve these goals, it works hand in hand with the medical staff at the Renal Unit of Mater Dei Hospital and the University of Malta Research Trust (RIDT). For the past 20 years, LifeCycle has supported the needs of kidney disease patients and their families, as well furthering awareness on organ transplants in Malta in collaboration with the Transplant Support Group. Last November, LifeCycle set up a new project called R.U.S.H. to offer a comprehensive support network for patients.

The money collected each year from various businesses and individuals go towards the needs of kidney disease patients at the Renal Unit. This includes the yearly support for Traccia software which facilitates the procedure of finding the right match for renal patient compatible with a kidney donor.

In addition, LifeCycle - R.U.S.H. is paying for psychological support to almost 300 kidney patients and kidney donors, talks on health and nutrition, as well as offering free fitness sessions to renal patients undergoing dialysis treatment.

For further updates and to donate towards LifeCycle Challenge 2019 log on to www.lifecyclefoundation.com or https://www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge