A number of detention officers were injured on Saturday while migrants were escaping from the Ħal Far detention centre, according to the General Workers’ Union.

In a post on Facebook, the Disciplined Forces, Security and Law Enforcement Officers Section said there were only four detention officers and four security officials guarding 600 people inside the detention centre when the escape was taking place.

The government did not provide any information about the alleged escape or altercation.

When asked on Monday whether more migrants had escaped from the centre on Saturday, the police asked for questions in writing so they could verify the information.

No information about the number of officers injured or number of detainees who fled the Ħal Far centre was made available.

The last escape from the centre which the government announced was on June 20, when 10 migrants managed to escape from the facility. No statement was made about whether they were captured yet.

The GWU section said it had written to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri weeks ago, asking for all officers working in detention centres to be covered by an occupational person accident benefit scheme. But so far no reply was forthcoming.

It warned of further action if the situation does not improve.