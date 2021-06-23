The Detroit Pistons will pick first in the 2021 NBA entry draft next month after winning the league’s draft lottery on Tuesday.

Detroit last picked first when they chose future hall of famer Bob Lanier in 1970. Three years earlier they selected Jimmy Walker in the top spot.

The Houston Rockets will select second and the Cleveland Cavaliers will pick third.

The Rockets, Pistons and Orlando Magic had highest chances of winning the lottery and the top pick.

