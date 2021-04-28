Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank reported its best quarterly profits for seven years on Wednesday, thanks to savings generated by restructuring and a good performance by its investment arm.

It said first-quarter profits were €908 million while global revenues, at €7.2 billion, were up 14 per cent year on year, all exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The best contribution came from the investment banking division, where revenues jumped 32 per cent year-on-year. The profitability of other divisions – retail and corporate banking, asset management – also rose over one year, in part thanks to strict discipline on costs.

“Deutsche Bank today reported its best quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2014,” the company statement said. “This result was driven by revenue growth, a substantial reduction in provision for credit losses, and lower adjusted costs year on year.”

“While we can look back on an excellent quarter, the outlook is also encouraging,” CEO Christian Sewing said in a letter to employees. He said this year’s revenues would be close to 2020 levels, which was a strong year.

“Moreover, the past few months have shown that we are benefiting from a number of global economic trends, including ongoing high corporate and sovereign financing demands and the growing importance of sustainability,” Sewing said.