Reece James confirmed Wednesday he had been ruled out of the World Cup, with the England right-back saying he was “devastated” at failing to overcome a knee injury.

The 22-year-old was all set to be included in England’s squad for Qatar, having started the last four matches for Gareth Southgate’s team, until suffering the injury playing for Chelsea against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11.

The Premier League club confirmed on Saturday that James was expected to be out for eight weeks, meaning he would not be fit until after the group stage of the World Cup.

