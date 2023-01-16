Nick Kyrgios pulled out injured from the Australian Open on Monday without hitting a ball, saying he was “devastated” to miss his home Grand Slam.

The talented but temperamental Australian, considered an outside chance of winning the title, had struggled with an ankle issue leading into the event.

But it was knee discomfort that forced the Wimbledon finalist out, a day before he was due to face Russian Roman Safiullin in the first round. He will require minor surgery.

Kyrgios was also planning to defend his doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He joins a growing list of players to withdraw from the opening Grand Slam of the year, including men’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz and two-time women’s champion Naomi Osaka.

