Giovanni van Bronckhorst said Wednesday he trusted in the character of his Rangers players as they seek to overturn a Europa League semi-final deficit against RB Leipzig while mourning the death of their kitman.

The death of the popular and long-serving Jimmy Bell at the age of 69 was announced by the Scottish club on Tuesday as the players were preparing for the second leg of their tie at Ibrox.

“Yesterday wasn’t about keeping the spirits high,” said the Rangers boss, whose side lost the first leg in Germany 1-0.

“We were all shocked by the news that Jimmy passed away, it was a hard day for all of us.

“I think everyone was really down as you could imagine, so yesterday we didn’t do a lot. We were at the training ground, but the atmosphere was very down and still in shock.”

