Son Heung-min apologised and said he was "devastated" after South Korea crashed out of the Asian Cup with a stunning 2-0 semi-final defeat to underdogs Jordan on Tuesday.

The Koreans were aiming to win the tournament for the first time since 1960 but they failed to muster a single shot on target against a Jordan side ranked 64 places below them in the world.

Tottenham star Son said his team had been nervous and "did not want to make a mistake".

"Very disappointing, devastated about this result," the 31-year-old skipper told beIN Sports.

"Jordan are having an amazing journey at this tournament. They deserve it, they fought to the end.

