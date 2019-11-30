A UK National Theatre production of Hansard, a new play by Simon Wood, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema tomorrow at 6pm.

The play starts on a summer’s morning in 1988 when Conservative Party politician Robin Hesketh returns home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana. But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a terrible hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.

The name of the play is the traditional name of the transcripts of parliamentary debates in the UK and many Commonwealth countries. The play, directed by Simon Godwin, is a witty and devastating portrait of the governing class.

Hansard will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 6pm. There will be another screening on December 19 at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/nt-encore-hansard.