A new planning application is outlining plans for a seven-floor apartment block outside the development zone in Marsascala.

The plans, filed under application PA/06510/22 by Francis Gauci, intend to excavate the plot to build 34 garages, 41 apartments and four penthouses at a recessed level.

The site spans a total of 2,806 square metres and lies partially within the development scheme. However, a large chunk of the plot is outside the development zone. Plans indicate that a number of mature palm, carob and fig trees will have to be felled and rubble walls demolished.

A previous application for a residential block had been approved in 2007 but this was never executed and eventually lapsed.

In 2008, another planning application for the site appeared seeking to turn it into an old people’s home but this was later withdrawn.

In 1992, the PA had approved a permit to extend a store in relation to a pig farm that had once been on site. While the application lists the site as a vacant plot, plans and photos show there are a number of small structures scattered around the property, the nature of which is undetermined.

In its consultation, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said it was objecting to the application as it posed a number of environmental concerns.

In principle, ERA said it did not object to development where it to be contained to the part of the site that is zoned for development.

It also noted positively the removal of waste material that appears to be present on site.

“Although these are considered positively, other proposed additional structures/interventions are of environmental concern since these would result in further formalisation of the site and unnecessary take-up of ODZ land. Moreover, the proposal includes removal of existing mature trees and rubble stone walls.

“These interventions are also of environmental concern,” the regulator said.

Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa is also objecting to the application, saying the scale of the development will be “overbearing” so close to the boundary of the development zone and will “scar” long-distance views of Marsascala.

It added that the fact that the site is partially ODZ makes development “inadmissible and unjustified”.

“The formalisation of ODZ land through requests that can neither be deemed necessary nor justified and which stand to threaten the integrity of the rural environment is completely unacceptable,” it said.

“The introduction of new urban uses which can be accommodated within scheme and are not necessary is completely unacceptable.”

The Marsascala local council has also objected to the application, saying it will set a “dangerous precedent” in the locality.