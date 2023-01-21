The Planning Authority is being urged to refuse a request by a developer to build a nine-storey block of offices, shops and residences on a site designated as a public open space on the edge of the protected Wied Għomor valley in St Julian’s.

The case officer is recommending the refusal of the application since it ran counter to a number of planning policies and would result in the intensification of density in the area, the loss of open space and would have an adverse visual impact on the area.

The site sits just outside the Regional Road tunnels.

In his report, he said the request was in breach of a policy that seeks to protect and enhance the character and amenity of distinct urban areas by protecting and greening open spaces which contribute towards the character and amenity of urban areas.

Landowner Carmelo Borg submitted a ‘development control’ application to change the zoning of the site and allow mixed-use development.

He is proposing four floors of parking spaces at basement level and offices, shops and a residential development on top in two separate blocks. One level would include sports and community facilities and a pool.

The land has belonged to Borg's family for generations and part of it was expropriated in the 1960s for the construction of the Regional Road.

In 2020, Borg entered into a promise-of-sale agreement with TUM Invest Limited, which had planned to build the multi-storey hotel. The plans fell through after a barrage of objections and after the company had a change of heart.

The 3,000 square metre plot lies in the development zone. However, in the local plan it is not designated for development but rather as a public open space.

The environment watchdog, two local councils, NGOs and scores of residents have objected to the proposal. They say the site, though within the development zone, is designated as a public open space in the local plan and ought to remain so.

Nationalist Party MP Albert Buttigieg had objected to the project when he was the locality’s major. In a post on Facebook, he questioned whether the PA was going to accommodate “another monstrosity”. “Will the Government change the rules to please the developer? How revolting,” Buttigieg said.

The application attracted a considerable number of objections, mostly about concerns related to the lack of planning justifications for a change in zoning and a lack of justification for a drastic change in building height from an open space to a multi-storey building.

They pointed out that neighbouring areas are zoned as residential priority areas for detached and semi-detached dwellings.

Objectors held that the site is suffering from the effects of overdevelopment, especially on a site overlooking an arterial road. Entering and exiting proposed garages and shopping malls will obstruct traffic and, together with delivery vehicles, will create danger.