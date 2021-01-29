A magisterial inquiry into a fatal building collapse is further evidence that developers have spent 20 years literally getting away with murder, an environmental NGO has argued.

Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit’s inquiry into the Ħamrun collapse that led to Miriam Pace’s death was a crushing indictment of the state of the Maltese construction industry over the past two decades.

It said that two architects facing involuntary homicide charges over Pace's death should be suspended subject to a speedy resolution of the case against them. Both architects continue to practice.

No fewer than 10 structures have collapsed during construction work since 2008, the eNGO said, causing three deaths and many injuries.

It said a critical lack of enforcement to oversee construction, excavation and demolition practices had encouraged a widespread culture of abuse.

In a 30-page report tabled in parliament last week, magistrate Stafrace Zammit noted that authorities appeared to "rubber stamp" paperwork needed for excavation works, without adequate checks.

She recommended a heavy recruitment drive at authorities such as the Building Regulations Office and the Building and Construction Authority to significantly increase their capacity.

Old house in Sliema 'at risk of collapse'

The FAA said that while 10 buildings had already collapsed, other accidents were waiting to happen.

In Sliema, it said, an old house at Luzju Lane is at risk due to the neighbouring developer ignoring basic regulations, having excavated right up to the wall of the house.

The house has been found to be resting on a huge old well, which is not mentioned in the demolition statement, probably due to the lack of geological studies. “The eventual demolition of the well risks seriously destabilising the house,” FAA said.

The elderly resident trapped inside the house due to COVID-19 has been enduring a level of “fear, bullying and stress” that is “as life-threatening as the actual works”, FAA said adding that she is not alone, as residents are suffering all over Malta due to the authorities’ reluctance to control construction abuse.