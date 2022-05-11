Developers have called for political commitment towards reducing bureaucracy that it says is prolonging processes that consumers are having to make up for.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and other ministers, Malta Developers Association president Michael Stivala said the authorities need to better understand the difficulties the construction industry is facing.

He claimed that adding more regulations is not solving any problems

In a statement, the MDA said the Prime Minister was willing to tackle the matter.

Stivala also expressed disappointment at how certain areas are left to neglect, especially in the countryside.

He also complained about uncontrolled random parking on narrow roads and said it is time for certain decisions to be taken, even if they may seem drastic and unpopular, to ensure economic stability.