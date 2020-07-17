The Malta Developers Association on Friday launched a safer neighbourhood scheme to raising awareness on one’s rights and duties, offer support and establish better neighbourhood practices between the construction industry and those living adjacent to construction sites.

In a statement, it said the initiative is aimed to give all adjacent property owners more peace of mind. Prior to the commencement of any project, third parties adjacent to a construction site would be able to have a professional report drawn up as requested by law on the method statement/condition report.

The report is to be drawn up by an architect chosen by the third party, and the MDA developer will be obliged to refund the architect’s fee upon the presentation of a fiscal receipt.

In cases where a third party cannot afford to pay the architect’s fee, the developer will give the third party the money upon the presentation of a fiscal invoice.

MDA president Sandro Chetcuti said all MDA developers are to adopt this initiative. The MDA has also decided that members or their companies who do not make payment upon the presentation of receipts or invoices will be inserted on a public blacklist by the MDA.

“The MDA is committed to raise the bar of the industry towards its members. This initiative should help significantly in putting neighbours’ minds more at rest as now everyone can go to his perit of choice irrespective of his/her financial standing. We urge non-MDA developer members to follow suit and adopt this initiative too,” director-general Marthese Portelli said.

More initiatives are due in the coming months, the MDA said.