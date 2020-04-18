The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has appointed Ray Abela as Director and CEO of its learning and training academy.

Launched earlier this year, the Academy is aimed at raising the overall standards of the construction industry, its many players and in particular, those involved directly in the business, mainly skilled workers and professionals.

The MDA said Abela would bring to the role 30 years of experience in the educational and technology learning sector through the establishment and development of his tech company TCTC.

“The MDA is a great opportunity to transfer my knowledge in the adult learning and technology areas onto the young MDA Academy which we want to see growing to become the leading training academy for one of the most important economic pillars of our island,” Abela said.

Welcoming the decision of the MDA council to appoint Abela as the academy’s first director, MDA President Sandro Chetcuti said the association hadadvanced plans to develop the academy into a first-class training institution for those looking to make a successful career in the industry.

“The appointment of Mr Abela as the MDA Academy’s first director is another important milestone in our vision to put the construction industry on a sustainable and strong future. Our aim is that workers and professionals involved in the industry acquire the right skills and knowledge to remain in touch with the evolving challenges the industry is facing,” Mr Chetcuti said.

The MDA said its Academy had already been accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCHFE) and also in the process of obtaining international recognition.