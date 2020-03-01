The Malta Developers Association council has unanimously endorsed a motion urging Sandro Chetcuti to remain at the helm of the organisation.

Mr Chetcuti had announced his intention not to seek re-election as president.

The motion follows a petition for him to stay signed by over 400 members of the construction lobby group.

Mr Chetcuti, who together with former Nationalist minister Michael Falzon founded the MDA in 2010, had expressed a desire to bow out soon after he was re-elected president two years ago.

However, no nominations for the post of president were submitted by February 13, the closing date.

The MDA is now facing the prospect of holding its AGM scheduled for March 24 without having anybody in line to be elected president.

Mr Chetchuti said he was working to find a solution.