The Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) has added EnergyCasino to its list of companies with exemplary HR practices.

EnergyCasino earned the spot following a thorough assessment of its HR policies, information systems, performance management and all facets of employment, including recruitment, compensation, benefits, training and development.

Since 2013, EnergyCasino has been at the forefront of innovative casino gaming, driven by passionate individuals who aim to give players the best gambling experience in the industry. With first-class customer service and a world-class selection of the hottest games and bonuses, EnergyCasino is leading the charge as one of the best online casinos on the globe.

EnergyCasino’s people-first attitude extends to the employees as well, with multiple well-being and development initiatives spearheaded by the company’s stellar HR team. In the words of Shirley Borg, EnergyCasino’s Head of Human Resources, the company has always valued and understood the importance of HR practices.

“We believe in hiring people with passion and love for the industry, in the power of teaching and, most importantly, in finding a healthy balance between work and life. The FHRD award is an incredible achievement that proves we are on the right track, and our efforts have earned island-wide recognition.

“Throughout the years, our HR function evolved from an administrative operation to an integral part of the company’s organisation and development. We strive to continue employing the best HR practices and leading by example, and we are excited to see more companies set foot on this path.”

If you’re looking to kick-start your career and want to play a role in developing one of the fastest-growing businesses in the world, check out EnergyCasinoCareers. You’re in for extraordinary professional opportunities, benefits like private medical insurance, well-being allowances, funding for training and self-development, and more.

Curious? We invite you to explore EnergyCasino and discover the best online casino experience first-hand. EnergyCasino works closely with a broad range of providers to deliver top Casino and Live Casino games to players worldwide.

Players can enjoy over 3,000 casino slots, including classics like Starburst™, Bonanza and Book of Ra™, the latest releases and the best jackpot slots, like Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune™. Trending online slots aside, players can also enjoy over 200 Live Casino tables, including roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat and vibrant game shows.

The fun doesn’t stop at EnergyCasino’s selection of great games – players are also in for a variety of tournaments, loyalty rewards and a new, fantastic casino bonus just about every other day. Have a look!

