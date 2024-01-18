A free webinar is due to be held on Tuesday, January 23 from 4 to 5.30pm on the subject of using science-based playful games to teach media literacy to children aged five to 10.

It will highlight the innovative work of Inger Klesment, a media literacy specialist, training and lecturer who was awarded Best Media Literacy Teacher in Estonia in 2023. She teaches online safety to five- to 10-year-old children through movement and role-playing games. She also lectures in media play and media education at the University of Tartu to both formal and non-formal learning professionals, trainee journalists and communication specialists. She turned her master’s thesis into a sustainable media literacy education project with the setting up of Laste Aeg OÜ.

The webinar will also be addressed by Gretel Juhansoo, a third-year Bachelor of Journalism and Communications student at the University of Tartu. Although she started studying at the university with the intention of becoming a journalist she now works at the Baltic Engagement Centre for Combating Information Disorders (BECID) as a communications assistant and works on a range of media literacy related projects.

The webinar is being organised under the auspices of Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella, in collaboration with the BECID and Laste Aeg OÜ.

To register for the webinar, apply at https://forms.office.com/e/00gSDHejBB.

For further information, call 2180 0372