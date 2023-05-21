May 11, 2023, marked the sixth Graduation Ceremony held at the Corinthia Hotel, St Georges Bay in honour of the students who successfully completed their studies at various academic levels. The graduation ceremony was graced with the presence of Hon. Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation, distinguished guests, professors, members of the media, graduates, and their families, some of whom travelled to Malta to attend this occasion.

During this occasion, Global College Malta proudly presented certificates and awards to its graduates who have read and successfully completed courses in various disciplines namely, management, business, marketing, human resources and tourism at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Study World Global College Malta is the first European college to offer its home-grown accredited degrees following British standards at Smart City Malta. The College also works closely with several British and other European higher education providers to offer their courses in Malta and Internationally.

The graduation ceremony.

Study World Global College Malta is licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) and offers foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate level courses in Business and Management, Human Resources, Marketing, Finance, and more.

As of this year, Global College Malta has also started to offer courses at Doctorate level aimed at professionals who are already in possession of a Masters Degree and want to progress to an MQF Level 8 qualification. The Doctorate in Business Administration was well received with a number of students enrolled in the first batch which took place in March 2023. Applications are now open for the second batch commencing this July.

Currently, Global College Malta is also accepting students for the intake commencing in Summer 2023 for courses at Foundation, Diploma, Bachelors and Masters levels. Early Bird discounts are being offered for students who enrol in the coming months.