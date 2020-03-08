St Francis School, Birkirkara, recently hosted a three-day conference as part of an Erasmus project called Tell us a Story. The conference was aimed at offering participants the opportunity to develop their storytelling techniques and resources that can be used at school and at home to stimulate children’s creativity.

During the conference, Jeanette Galea Soler and Claire Mcelhatton, autism support teachers from the Secretariat for Catholic Education, also gave a presentation on challenges in autism and the benefit of these resources to help autistic children in literacy development.

Special educational needs support teacher Louis Vella and Natalie Calleja, digital literacy support teacher at the Secretarial for Catholic Education (SfCE) led a training session on the use of board makers. The participants subsequently worked in groups to develop resources to stimulate creativity during storytelling.

During this conference, Year 2 students at St Francis School had the chance to learn more about digital literacy and coding during an activity led by Pamela Fenech and Natalie Calleja from the SfCE’s Digital Literacy Department.

Another activity called Women in Science was carried out to promote science among female students. It consisted of storytelling about Ada Lovelace, one of the first female computer programmers, who persevered despite challenges and made discoveries and inventions.

Two digital literacy activities related to coding followed. One of them dealt with the main points in Lovelace’s life using the BeeBot. The other dealt with step by step instructions for the children to realise one of her dreams – to build machines that fly, aeroplanes. This activity was carried out using the QboidzTM system by Engino provided by Robocoach.

St Francis School is working with the SfCE’s Literacy and Numeracy Team to implement innovative and practical approaches to help students improve their literacy and numeracy skills. The resources created during the conference will be gathered in a bank of resources that will also be sent to parents. Some of these resources are also relevant to Bible stories which are being created by Sr Alexandra Chircop, SfCE service manager for pastoral care.

The conference was attended by the school’s management team and educators from various others schools in the project, namely Our Lady Immaculate School, Ħamrun, Laura Vicuna School, Għasri, St George’s Primary, Liverpool, and Istituto Comprensivo Ghandi, Firenze, Italy.