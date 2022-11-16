Anthony Frendo

Anthony Frendo, Professor Emeritus of Near Eastern Archaeology and the Hebrew Bible, will on Friday, November 18 at 7pm, deliver the third in a series of four online reflections exploring different perspectives of the theme of mercy, organised by the Centre of Ignatian Spirituality and Pietre Vive.

In his presentation, Frendo will offer a critical interpretation of Matthew 25: 31-46 and give an overview of the development of the concept of mercy in scripture. The following is the link to join the talk.

This fourth edition of reflections on faith and art has as its central scene Caravaggio’s painting Le Sette Opere della Misericordia, which is found in Naples. The elements of mercy and judgement, which seem to be two contrasting elements in faith, are beautifully brought together in this painting depicting the scene of the Last Judgement as portrayed in Matthew’s gospel.

The first presentation was delivered by Giulia Privitelli on November 4. A recording of the talk may be viewed here. The second presentation was delivered by Prof. Nadia Delicata on November 11. A recording of the talk may be viewed here.

This series of reflections is being coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Giulia Privitelli and is open to the public. Participation is free and no booking is necessary. The sessions are stand-alone, with a continuous reflective thread about mercy weaving through them all. Those who can attend even one session are welcome. Those attending all the sessions will have a more comprehensive experience.

More information and the link for each session can also be accessed through the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to director@cismalta.org.