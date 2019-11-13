The next lecture being presented as part of the ASinMalta is entitled ‘Public Art. Does Every Roundabout Need One?’ and is being delivered by international sculptor David Worthington tomorrow.

Public art is the most visible art form and therefore is an easy target. But how does such art appear in our public spaces?

This lecture tracks the development of public art over the last century and looks at various examples to see why some are loved and others loathed. It also explains the process of procurement from the initial commissioning to the production and installation.

Drawing from his own experience and using case studies, Worthington will take the audience through this process and will try to show why we are all richer with the presence of art on the streets.

The lecture is being held at the Salini Resort tomorrow at 6.30pm. Entrance is free for ASinMalta members but the public is welcome to attend on payment at the door and are to contact Nicole Stilon by e-mail: maltadfas@ gmail.com.